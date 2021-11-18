Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 5,387,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1,860.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 171.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.