Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 624,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

NTP opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

