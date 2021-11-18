Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. Equities analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth about $4,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 276,040 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 142.3% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 249,396 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

