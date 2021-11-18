Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

