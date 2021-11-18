MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MTUAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $104.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

