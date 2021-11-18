MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $694.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the third-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $648.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $666.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

