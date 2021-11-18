Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.50, with a volume of 18317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRG.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.30. The company has a market cap of C$738.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

