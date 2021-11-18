Morgan Stanley Trims Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Target Price to $24.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RPID. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of RPID stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

