Morgan Stanley Trims Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Target Price to $303.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $382.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day moving average of $342.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $268.08 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

