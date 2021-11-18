Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.38 ($9.31).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 757.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.80. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.