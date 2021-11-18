Morgan Stanley Purchases 243,343 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nokia worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nokia by 7,276.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 792,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nokia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

