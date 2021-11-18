Morgan Stanley Invests $20.40 Million in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDH opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Waterdrop Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

