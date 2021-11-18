Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seer were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

SEER opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,042,800. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

