Morgan Stanley Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

