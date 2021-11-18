Morgan Stanley Has $21.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,194,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,091,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $33.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

