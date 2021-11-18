Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 44,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,076. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

