Morgan Stanley Buys 79,037 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.