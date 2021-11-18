Morgan Stanley Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $350.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.82.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $266.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $268.50.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.