Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

