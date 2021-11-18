Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $307.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.49. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

