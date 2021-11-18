Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $832,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

