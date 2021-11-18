Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after buying an additional 141,455 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.