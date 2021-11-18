Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 124,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

MSFT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.62. The stock had a trading volume of 253,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,733,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.12. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $340.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

