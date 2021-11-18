MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

Shares of MDB opened at $570.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.68. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

