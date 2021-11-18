monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $449.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $405.31 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,271,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

