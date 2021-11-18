Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.