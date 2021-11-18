Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 14,540 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MODN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. 226,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.88. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

