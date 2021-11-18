MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

