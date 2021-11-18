MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.