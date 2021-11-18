Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Sells $67,792.47 in Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $782.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.