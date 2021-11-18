Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 6.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 4,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 572,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at $433,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

