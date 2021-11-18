Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of Minerva Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

