Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTRS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.