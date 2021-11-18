Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 208.2% in October

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the October 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,463,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MAIFF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.51. 335,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Minera Alamos has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.