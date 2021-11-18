Millennium Management LLC Sells 504,563 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 504,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 517.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

