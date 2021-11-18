Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $19,726,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

