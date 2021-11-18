Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

