Millennium Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1,304.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 347.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,462 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.