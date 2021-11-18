Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 311.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.95. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.