Millennium Management LLC Acquires 204,083 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4,009.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 204,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Greenbrier Companies worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.