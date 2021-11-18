Millennium Management LLC Acquires 204,083 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4,009.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Greenbrier Companies worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

