Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 51,719 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 77,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

MSFT stock opened at $339.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $342.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

