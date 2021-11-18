Michael Troutman Sells 34,750 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZWS opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

