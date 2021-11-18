Michael Stolper Purchases 800 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Michael Stolper bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.90 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

