Michael Hsing Sells 6,273 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $563.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.64, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.83 and a 52 week high of $576.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $508.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after purchasing an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,038,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.