Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $10.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post earnings of $10.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.14 and the lowest is $10.03. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $9.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $33.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.39 to $33.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $37.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.37 to $38.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,534.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,476.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.04. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,859 shares of company stock worth $25,976,111. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

