Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 6,537 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $1,544.12. 49,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,476.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,433.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

