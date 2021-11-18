Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,185 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 103,083.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCL opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.