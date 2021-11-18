Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 31,309 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 107,962.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 475,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

