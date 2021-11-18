Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 93,803.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

