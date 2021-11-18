Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 103,928.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

